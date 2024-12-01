Mbappé and Bellingham respond to unhappy fans with goals in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has made some peace with Real Madrid’s fans by scoring in his team’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league. Mbappé found the net in the 38th minute to seal Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday. Mbappé was coming off a lackluster outing — which included a missed penalty kick — against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Mbappé had scored only once in the team’s last six matches across all competitions, and twice in the last nine games. Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead by converting a 30th-minute penalty. He also assisted in Mbappé’s goal.

