Mbappé and Barcola score in PSG’s 2-0 win at Lens. Goal for Lille birthday boy Jonathan David

PSG has resumed its French league campaign with a 2-0 win at last season’s runner-up Lens to extend its lead at the top of the standings to eight points. Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappé scored for PSG. Second-place Nice lost ground in the race for the title when it lost 2-0 at Rennes on Saturday. Canada’s Jonathan David scored his sixth goal of the season on his 24th birthday as Lille ended a three-match winless run with a 3-0 win against Lorient in the French league. The result moved Lille to fifth in the standings.

