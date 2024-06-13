Mbappé absent from open training session with France at Euro 2024

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France striker Kylian Mbappé was absent when the squad took part in an open practice session at its European Championship base. Mbappé and Kingsley Coman were missing from the group of players that emerged for training at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn. An estimated 4,000 people were there to watch the session. French sports daily L’Equipe reported that Mbappé was doing individual work in the gym instead. France’s first game is against Austria on Monday. Mbappé recently moved to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

