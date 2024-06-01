Mazza’s two-hitter, Gillespie’s home run lead Southern Miss past Northern Kentucky 6-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Niko Mazza pitched a two-hit shutout, Davis Gillespie hit a two-run home run and Southern Miss defeated Northern Kentucky 6-0 in an elimination game at the Knoxville Regional. Southern Miss stayed alive to play Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s later game between Indiana and Tennessee. Northern Kentucky was eliminated. Mazza struck out three and walked two batters. He had seven 1-2-3 innings and only one baserunner reached third base. Gillespie went 3-for-5 and his home run in the fourth inning staked the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.