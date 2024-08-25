Mayweather goes the distance against Gotti III in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former world champion Floyd Mayweather went the distance against John Gotti III in an exhibition fight in Mexico City. The 47-year-old Mayweather fought Gotti in an eight-round fight on Saturday night with no judges in Arena Ciudad de Mexico. It was a rematch of a fight that ended in a massive brawl in Florida last June. Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 with an unbeaten record in 50 bouts, dominated the fight from the second round, when the fighter nichnamed “Money” asked for a change of referee. At the end of the fight, Mayweather and Gotti III embraced in the ring as fans loudly booed.

