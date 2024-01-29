Mayoral tops Liga scoring chart as Getafe beats Granada

MADRID (AP) — Borja Mayoral got his name on the scoresheet for the 14th time this season as Getafe beat Granada 2-0 in La Liga. Mayoral’s goal made him level with league scoring co-leaders Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Artem Dovbyk of Girona. Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood got Getafe’s other goal. Myrto Uzuni missed a penalty for Granada 14 minutes into the second half on an unhappy night for the league’s secondto-last club.

