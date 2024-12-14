Mayo scores 26, Dickinson has 21 points and 14 boards as No. 10 KU beats NC State, 75-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zeke Mayo hit five 3s and scored 26 points, Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas bounced back from consecutive losses with a 75-60 rout of NC State on Saturday. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 15 points and six assists for the Jayhawks, who scored the first 15 points of the game and never trailed. Ben Middlebrooks had 14 points and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished with 12 for the Wolfpack. They have lost their last 13 games to Kansas since winning their first matchup at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 20, 1958. Kansas improved to 8-2 and NC State dropped to 7-4 on the season.

