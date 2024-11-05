Mayo scores 19 as No. 1 Kansas beats Howard 87-57 in season-opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Zeke Mayo, a grad transfer from South Dakota State, had 19 points in his Kansas debut and the top-ranked Jayhawks beat Howard 87-57 in the season-opener for both teams. Kansas led 46-19 at halftime and its biggest lead was 38 points. The game was the second annual McClendon Classic, named in honor of Kansas graduate and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame honoree John McClendon. The Jayhawks had 10 players score, with three in double-figures. Hunter Dickinson, who missed Kansas’ scrimmage and exhibition games, had 16 points and six rebounds, and Flory Bidunga added 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Blake Harper had 16 points to lead Howard.

