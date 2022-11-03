Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle ‘looming question’ at QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday and the Carolina Panthers have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, let alone activate three on game day. Mayfield knows that. With P.J. Walker making his fourth straight start on Sunday at Cincinnati and seemingly holding down the starting spot with the offense much improved, it’s unclear if the Panthers will keep three QBs on the roster. Mayfield called it the “looming question.”

