Mayfield, Trask competition to replace Tom Brady will extend into training camp

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks John Wolford (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Kyle Trask (2) run during NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a rush to declare a winner in the competition for Tom Brady’s old job. While 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield and inexperienced third-year pro Kyle Trask continue to make strides in learning a new offense being installed this offseason, coach Todd Bowles says he won’t announce a starting quarterback before training camp begins late next month. Both Mayfield and Trask say they are happy with the progress they’ve made during voluntary workouts and a three-day mandatory minicamp that ended Thursday.

