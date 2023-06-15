Mayfield, Trask competition to replace Tom Brady will extend into training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a rush to declare a winner in the competition for Tom Brady’s old job. While 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield and inexperienced third-year pro Kyle Trask continue to make strides in learning a new offense being installed this offseason, coach Todd Bowles says he won’t announce a starting quarterback before training camp begins late next month. Both Mayfield and Trask say they are happy with the progress they’ve made during voluntary workouts and a three-day mandatory minicamp that ended Thursday.

