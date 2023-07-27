Mayfield, Trask competing to become Buccaneers starter, hoping to make one another better

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are trying to make the most of an opportunity to land Tom Brady’s old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While coach Todd Bowles is not in a hurry to declare who will be the team’s starting quarterback, Mayfield and Trask say they’re simply focused on learning a new offense and pushing one another to get better. Bowles says he’ll make a decision during training camp, but reiterates there’s no definitive deadline. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and is with his fourth team in two years. Trask is a third-year pro with nine career pass attempts.

