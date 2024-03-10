Mayfield staying with Bucs after agreeing to 3-year deal worth up to $115 million, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that quarterback Baker Mayfield is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $115 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes $50 million guaranteed, has not been finalized. Mayfield has played with four different teams over the past three seasons. He resurrected his career in 2023, joining the Bucs on a one-year contract after Tom Brady retired and leading the team to a third consecutive NFC South title. The agreement comes two days after Tampa Bay finalized a two-year, $52 million deal with receiver Mike Evans, who also passed up an opportunity to test his worth in free agency.

