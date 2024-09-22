Mayfield-led Buccaneers sputter offensively in 26-7 loss to previously winless Broncos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coach Todd Bowles rejected the notion that a 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos was a wakeup call for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs sputtered offensively and didn’t get the job done on defense, either. The loss spoiled a bid to open a season with three consecutive victories for the first time since 2005. The Bucs were outgained the Bo Nix-led Broncos 352 yards to 223. The Broncos sacked Baker Mayfield seven times and intercepted the Tampa Bay quarterback once. Bowles said it’s not a time to overreact. He said the Bucs simply need to play better to get back on track.

