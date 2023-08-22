Mayfield lands Buccaneers QB job, beats out Trask in competition to replace Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield was selected as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the competition for Tom Brady’s old job. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft prevailed over third-year pro Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who spent the past two seasons as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert. Mayfield is with his fourth team since July 2022. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He made six starts for the Carolina Panthers and four more with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago, going a combined 2-8.

