Mayfield, Buccaneers’ offense struggle in 25-11 loss to defending NFC champion Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was turnover free in opening the season with two victories. Things didn’t go as well in a 25-11 loss to the defending NFC champion and unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Mayfield threw an interception, the Bucs lost a fumble, and Tampa Bay trailed 25-3 before finally getting into the end zone on Mayfield’s 1-yard TD throw to Mike Evans. A 2-point conversion trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to 14 with 9:22 remaining, but Tampa Bay never got the ball back. Tampa Bay was limited to 174 yards, including 41 on the ground.

