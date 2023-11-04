Maye throws for 4 TDs as North Carolina rolls past Campbell 59-7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw two of his four touchdown passes to Tez Walker, Omarion Hampton ran for two touchdowns and North Carolina shed a two-game losing streak by beating Campbell 59-7. Hampton gained 144 rushing yards on 15 carries and North Carolina’s much-maligned defense shined at times. The Tar Heels needed a pick-me-up before returning to Atlantic Coast Conference play following upset losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, falling from a No. 10 national ranking all the way out of the poll. Campbell, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision’s Coastal Athletic Association, had 287 yards of total offense. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 185 yards and ran for 51 yards.

