Mayden runs for a pair of TDs as San Diego State beats Idaho State 36-28

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Mayden ran for two touchdowns to lead San Diego State to a 36-28 victory over Idaho State/ Mayden broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run with 6:50 remaining to help San Diego State (2-0) pull away. He also had a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 132 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards. Jaylon Armstead and Martin Blake each ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Aztecs, who finished with 302 yards on the ground.

