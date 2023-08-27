Mayden hits Redman for 2 TDS, San Diego State holds on to top Ohio 20-13

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mark Redman and San Diego State opened the season with a 20-13 win over Ohio. The game turned in the final minute of the first half when Cedarious Barfield intercepted Ohio quarterback CJ Harrison inside the Aztecs 30 yard line. Mayden then drove the Aztecs 71 yards in 44 seconds, hitting Redman for a 13-yard score as time ran out. That made it 10-6 at halftime. Ohio threw three straight incompletions from the SDSU 6 with less than three minutes to play and on fourth down Marcus Ratcliffe had a 100-yard interception return nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty. The Bobcats then cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Miles Cross with 2:04 to go.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.