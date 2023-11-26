Mayden accounts for 2 TDs, Browning kicks 4 FGs to help SDSU beat Fresno State 33-18

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jack Browning kicked four field goals, Jalen Mayden had a long touchdown run and a short TD pass, and San Diego State beat Fresno State 33-18. Malik Sherrod ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 7-0 lead with 9:19 to go in the first quarter. Browning made a 32-yard field goal about 4 minutes later and a 39-yarder on the first play of the second quarter before Mayden pulled the hand off on a zone-read and raced around the left end, down the sideline to make it 13-7 with 8:03 left in the second quarter and San Diego State led the rest of the way. Sherrod finished with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Fresno State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.