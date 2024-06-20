Maycee Bell gets game winner in Gotham’s 2-1 win over San Diego Wave

Rookie Maycee Bell scored in stoppage time and Gotham FC extended its winning streak to five games with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. Rose Lavelle also scored for Gotham, which is 8-2-3 and has not lost in nine straight games to tie a club record. Sydney Leroux scored in the 85th minute to give Angel City a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville in Los Angeles. Kennedy Fuller and Rocky Rodriguez also scored for Angel City, which snapped a five-game winless streak. Taylor Flint and Carson Pickett scored for Louisville.

