Maya Yoshida’s stoppage-time goal lifts Galaxy to 3-3 tie with St. Louis

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute and Maya Yoshida added a goal in stoppage time to help the LA Galaxy play St. Louis City to a 3-3 tie. Yoshida flicked in a diving header, off a free kick by Gastón Brugman, from right in front of the goal to make it 3-3 in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Joveljic finished a series of quick passes with a wide-open side-netter from the center of the area to give Galaxy a 1-0 lead and become just the eighth player in league history to score a goal in each of his team’s first four games of the season. Tomas Ostrak and Joakim Nilsson each scored for St. Louis. Joseph Paintsil added a goal for LA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.