May Madness: This March, FAU coach has Owls on cusp of title

Dusty May is going to the Final Four and it’s safe to say that few might have seen that coming. May had, to be fair, not much better than minimal name recognition when he took the Florida Atlantic job five years ago. That wasn’t the case with almost all the other FAU coaches over the years, names like Mike Jarvis and Matt Doherty and Michael Curry and Sidney Green and Rex Walters. And their FAU resumes don’t compare — some don’t come even close — to what May has done.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.