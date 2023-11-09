Maxx Crosby’s leadership comes at a critical time for the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Linebacker Robert Spillane is known for having a strong inner drive. He thought he could match Maxx Crosby’s intensity after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. He couldn’t. Crosby, in many ways, has emerged as the face of the Raiders. He is at least right there with wide receiver Davante Adams. That has been especially true over the past two weeks. Crosby is tied for second in the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks. Even when he’s not getting to the opposing quarterback from his rush end position, Crosby often still disrupts the play by forcing a quick pass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.