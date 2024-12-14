Maxx Crosby will miss Raiders’ Monday night game versus Falcons and Aidan O’Connell is questionable

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will not play in Monday night’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons because of an ankle injury. Crosby has 7 1/2 sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season. This is the second start Crosby will miss this season because of injury. He had started every game each of the previous four seasons. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is questionable with a bruised knee. He has not practiced the past three days. Coach Antonio Pierce has expressed hope that O’Connell would play.

