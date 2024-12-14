Maxx Crosby says he will undergo ankle surgery and miss rest of the Raiders season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will undergo ankle surgery and miss the rest of the season, the latest in a series of injuries that have devastated Las Vegas. The Raiders are on a nine-game losing streak and 2-11. They are without about half of the defense that was expected to being the season. Las Vegas hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Crosby is not only the most recent of the major defensive injuries, he’s the focal point on that side of the ball and one of the team’s top locker-room leaders.

