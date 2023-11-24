Maxx Crosby doubtful because of a knee injury for Raiders’ game against Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is doubtful because of a knee injury for Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His potential absence would cost Las Vegas its top defensive weapon against one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes. They Raiders listed as questionable left tackle Kolton Miller, linebacker Robert Spillane and safeties Marcus Epps and Roderic Teamer. The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Jerick McKinnon. Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Hardman could be out longer than this game.

