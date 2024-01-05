Maxwell’s 21, Ejim’s 18 help No. 18 Gonzaga women open WCC with 74-53 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 21 points, Yvonne Ejim had 18 and No. 18 Gonzaga defeated Portland 74-53, kicking off the WCC with a matchup of the top two teams. Maud Huijbens had a career-high eight rebounds for Gonzaga, which had a 48-32 rebounding advantage, a margin built with a dominating performance on the offensive glass in the first half. Maisie Burnham had 13 points for the Pilots. Portland was just 2 of 18 from 3-point range and 13 of 22 from the foul line. The 32.8% shooting (19 of 58) was a season low. Gonzaga reeled off 11 points after Portland scored the opening basket and led 20-6 after one quarter. Ejim scored 11 points. The Bulldogs only shot 40% but put up 20 shots by grabbing eight offensive rebounds while beating Portland on the boards 17-4. The Pilots were 3 of 11.

