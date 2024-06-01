Maxwell strikes out 11 in 2-hitter, Oklahoma beats UCLA 1-0 to reach Women’s CWS semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kelly Maxwell threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and three-time defending national champion Oklahoma beat UCLA 1-0 to reach the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Maxwell struck out UCLA star Maya Brady three times. She had seven strikeouts against the top four players in the Bruins’ batting order. Tiare Jennings’ solo homer provided all the scoring for the second-seeded Sooners. Freshman Kaitlyn Terry and sophomore Taylor Tinsley combined to allow just four hits for No. 6 UCLA. The Bruins’ win streak ended at 14 games. They will play in an elimination game on Sunday against Stanford.

