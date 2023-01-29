Maxwell scores 26, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Pepperdine 67-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynn Maxwell, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, made six straight behind the arc and scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 17 Gonzaga to a 67-49 win over Pepperdine, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight victory. Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game this season after transferring from Utah, had just five points in the first half when Gonzaga trailed 28-26. She hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to give Gonzaga a 34-30 lead and hit two more in the last minute to push the margin to 50-38 entering the fourth quarter. She hit her final 3 for Gonzaga’s first basket of the fourth quarter that made it 53-40. Ally Stedman Stedman scored 17 points to lead the Waves.

