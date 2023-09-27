Maxwell bowls Australia to consolation win against India in third ODI ahead of Cricket World Cup

RAJKOT, India (AP) — Glenn Maxwell has helped Australia snap its five-match losing streak as it beat India by 66 runs in their third and final ODI. India won the series 2-1. Allrounder Maxwell claimed 4-40 in 10 overs of spin as India was bowled out for 286 in 49.4 overs in pursuit of Australia’s 352-7 after the visitors chose to bat first. Mitchell Marsh’s 84-ball 96 had helped Australia rectify its batting issues and fellow opener David Warner also scored his third successive half-century. No. 3 Steve Smith and No. 4 Marnus Labuschagne hit 70s. India skipper Rohit Sharma was back in charge after resting the first two games. He top scored for his team with 81 off 57. Virat Kohli scored 56.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.