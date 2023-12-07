Maximum 4-year ban sought for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in doping case

ROME (AP) — Anti-doping prosecutors in Italy have requested a maximum four-year ban for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone. Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy’s anti-doping agency. That means the case will be tried before Italy’s anti-doping court. Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional or was a result of contamination or if they provide “substantial assistance” to help investigators. Pogba tested positive in an exam carried out after Juventus’ game at Udinese on Aug. 20.

