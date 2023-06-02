Maximilian Kieffer keeps lead on day 2 at European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer has stayed atop the leaderboard after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg. A late double bogey cut Kieffer’s lead to one stroke. Kieffer carded a 2-under 71 to stay a shot in front of Tom McKibbin, David Law and 2017 European Open winner Jordan Smith. The trio was at 5 under. Kieffer started on the 10th hole and was 8 under at the turn. He held it until the eighth hole when he double-bogeyed after hitting his tee shot into the water. Law recorded the best round of the tournament, the Scottish golfer’s 7-under 66 including an eagle on the par-five 18th. Simon Forsström started the day with a share of the lead with Kieffer but slid into a tie for 21st after a 4-over 77 that included a triple bogey.

