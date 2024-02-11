Maxime Raynaud scores 25, Stanford hits 19 3s in 99-68 win over USC

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, Stanford hit a program-record 19 3-pointers and the Cardinal beat Southern California 99-68. Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and made a season-high four 3s and Spencer Jones made 5 of 7 from behind the arc to finish with 15 points for Stanford (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12). Benny Gealer made four 3s and scored 14 points, both career highs. USC (9-15, 3-10) has lost back-to-back games, dropped eight of its last nine overall and winless in its last seven road games. Isaiah Collier, who made 4 of 8 from the field and 8 of 15 from the free-throw line, led USC with 18 points.

