Maxime Raynaud scores 25, Stanford hits 19 3s in 99-68 win over USC

By The Associated Press
Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud (42) celebrates with coach Jerod Haase after the team's win over Southern California in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nic Coury]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, Stanford hit a program-record 19 3-pointers and the Cardinal beat Southern California 99-68. Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and made a season-high four 3s and Spencer Jones made 5 of 7 from behind the arc to finish with 15 points for Stanford (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12). Benny Gealer made four 3s and scored 14 points, both career highs. USC (9-15, 3-10) has lost back-to-back games, dropped eight of its last nine overall and winless in its last seven road games. Isaiah Collier, who made 4 of 8 from the field and 8 of 15 from the free-throw line, led USC with 18 points.

