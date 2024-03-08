Maxime Raynaud scores 20, Stanford snaps 6-game skid, beats Cal 80-58

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Kanaan Carlyle added 12 points, hitting 4 of 4 from 3-point range to help Stanford beat California 80-58 in the regular season finale for both teams. Stanford snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the second time in its last 10 games. Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play before Jones made a 3 that gave the Cardinal a 14-7 lead and the Bears trailed the rest of the way. Fardaws Aimaq scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Cal and Jaylon Tyson scored scored 17. The Cardinal shot 47% from the field and hit 12 of 24 from 3-point range while Stanford’s bench outscored that of the Bears 46-6.

