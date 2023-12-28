Maxey, Harris, Melton help 76ers beat Magic 112-92 without Embiid

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points and Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton added 22 each for the Philadelphia 76ers, who beat the Orlando Magic 112-92 while playing without reigning MVP Joel Embiid on Wednesday night.

Paul Reed had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Sixers while starting at center for Embiid, the league’s leading scorer who missed a second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Philadelphia has won nine of its past 11 games.

Franz Wagner scored 24 points for the Magic, who were held to a season low in scoring and have lost five of seven. Jalen Suggs added 20 points and Paolo Banchero added 19 points (on 6-of-21 shooting) and nine rebounds for Orlando, which shot 9 for 33 from 3-point range.

Harris scored twice during a 9-0 run that gave the 76ers the first of three 11-point leads they held in the third period. Suggs responded with a dunk and a 3-pointer before being called for his fourth foul with 7:04 left in the quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Banchero and Caleb Houstan got the Magic back within three with 9:36 remaining, but Harris and Melton hit 3s for the 76ers and Orlando never threatened again.

Maxey scored 14 points in the first half despite sitting out the final eight minutes of the first quarter with two fouls.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Houston on Friday.

Magic: Host New York on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.