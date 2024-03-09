Max Verstappen’s mentor Helmut Marko staying with Red Bull

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen’s mentor Helmut Marko says he is staying with Red Bull. His comments come after Verstappen indicated their futures at the team were linked amid the fallout from Red Bull’s investigation into team principal Christian Horner. Marko had previously told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Friday that “theoretically the possibility always exists” that he might not be with Red Bull after this weekend’s event in Saudi Arabia. Verstappen gave Marko his strong support and indicated he might re-examine his future with Red Bull if Marko were to leave.

