Max Verstappen’s mentor Helmut Marko staying with Red Bull

By The Associated Press
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, right, chats with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, centre, and Helmut Marko, director of the Red Bull Formula One teams, left, at the pits during Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen’s mentor Helmut Marko says he is staying with Red Bull. His comments come after Verstappen indicated their futures at the team were linked amid the fallout from Red Bull’s investigation into team principal Christian Horner. Marko had previously told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Friday that “theoretically the possibility always exists” that he might not be with Red Bull after this weekend’s event in Saudi Arabia. Verstappen gave Marko his strong support and indicated he might re-examine his future with Red Bull if Marko were to leave.

