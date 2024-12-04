Max Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the F1 calendar after 2026

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen’s home Grand Prix will only be on the calendar for two more years after it was announced Wednesday that 2026 will be the last edition. F1 says it granted a one-year contract extension until 2026 but it was the local promoter’s decision not to continue after that. Dutch Grand Prix director Robert van Overdijk says it will be “the end of a monumental era.” Verstappen won the first three editions of the race after it returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 for the first time since 1985. Lando Norris won this year.

