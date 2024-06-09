Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for 60th Formula 1 victory

MONTREAL (AP) — Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year Sunday for the Red Bull star’s 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season.

The 25-year-old Dutchman started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell, took control early as the sun came out and dominated late again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River.

Verstappen finished 3.879 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course. Last year, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap.

Mercedes took the next two spots, with Russell third and seven-time Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton fourth. Oscar Piastri was fifth for McLaren, followed by Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the lone Canadian in the race.

Verstappen increased his points lead to 56 over second-place Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Christine Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Verstappen joined Hamilton and Michael Schumacher as the only drivers to three-peat in Montreal. The three-time season champion is third on the career victory list behind Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

Verstappen started second Sunday on a tiebreaker after having the same lap time as Russell in qualifying Saturday. Russell got the pole because he posted the time first.

Organizers said 350,000 spectators made the trip to the track over the event’s three days.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.