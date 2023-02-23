Max Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Max Verstappen put in the most miles and put up the fastest time on the first day of Formula One preseason testing. The defending champion from the Netherlands lapped the Bahrain International Circuit .029 seconds faster than Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso. Verstappen did 157 laps. That was far more than any other driver and nearly triple the distance of next week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says “plenty of mileage and some good feedback.” Carlos Sainz was third-fastest and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth. Lewis Hamilton was sixth and George Russell was ninth for Mercedes.

