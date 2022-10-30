Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Max Verstappen set the Formula One record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his 14th win to break the record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Schumacher set the record in 2004, Vettel tied it in 2013 and Verstappen was tied with the Germans for all of one week following his victory last week at Circuit of the Americas. Paired with wins at Miami, Montreal and now Mexico City, Verstappen swept the North American portion of this year’s F1 schedule. Lewis Hamilton finished second and Mexican driver Sergio Perez was third at his home grand prix.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, right, and teammate Sergio Perez, of Mexico, wave to the crowd during a parade prior to the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and teammate Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, wave to the crowd during the parade prior to the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, left, and teammate Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, wave to the crowd during the parade prior to the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eduardo Verdugo
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates his victory in the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives his race car during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eduardo Verdugo
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, celebrates his victory with a member of his team after the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano