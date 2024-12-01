Max Verstappen says he ‘lost all respect’ for George Russell after penalty in F1 qualifying

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he “lost all respect” for Mercedes driver George Russell after an incident between them in qualifying cost him pole position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen was .055 of a second faster than Russell in Saturday’s qualifying but a stewards’ inquiry gave him a one-place penalty for driving “unnecessarily slowly” in an incident with Russell, who moved up to first on the grid. Both were summoned to a stewards’ inquiry and Verstappen was sharply critical Sunday of Russell’s approach to the incident.

