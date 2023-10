Max Verstappen says 3rd Formula One world championship title is his ‘best one’ so far

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has secured the Formula One title for the third year in a row in a season of near-total domination for the Red Bull driver. He says “this one is the best one” so far. Verstappen finished second in the sprint race in Qatar on Saturday and his teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver who could catch him in the standings, crashed out after being struck by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. Rookie Oscar Piastri won the sprint for McLaren. The title race was all but over long before Verstappen made sure of it Saturday. His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings.

