Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday’s sprint

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix, a day before he can secure his third consecutive Formula One title in the sprint race. Verstappen set a commanding time early in the third and last session of qualifying and bailed out of his final run. It didn’t matter as George Russell could only manage a time .441 seconds slower than Verstappen as he qualified in second. His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was third. Verstappen can secure the title Saturday in the sprint race. Perez is the only driver who can mathematically win the crown other than Verstappen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.