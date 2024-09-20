Max Verstappen punished for swearing in F1 news conference

SINGAPORE (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been punished for swearing in a news conference in which he argued against greater restrictions on drivers swearing. Stewards ruling for the sport’s governing body, the FIA, decided Verstappen should “accomplish some work of public interest.” The details must be agreed with the FIA. Verstappen used an expletive Thursday to describe his car’s performance in qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the week before. The ruling comes after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem criticized the amount of swearing. Verstappen argued against “putting bans on drivers” for swearing.

