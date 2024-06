Max Verstappen holds off Norris to win Spanish GP and increase F1 lead

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen steered his Red Bull to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to increase his lead in the Formula 1 drivers championship.

Verstappen started from second on the grid behind pole-sitter Lando Norris. But the three-time champion whipped past the McLaren driver by the first turn and then overtook George Russell on lap three of 66 and never looked back.

Norris tried to mount a late challenge but Verstappen upped the pace to cross first. Norris was second, followed by Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in third.

Verstappen said that his moves to get past Norris and Russell so early proved crucial so he could build an advantage and keep the hard-charging Norris at bay.

“I think what made the difference in the race was the beginning,” Verstappen said. “I took the lead and had my buffer. After that we had to drive a defensive race.”

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort

Verstappen got his seventh win in 10 races this season and claimed his third straight victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia.

Verstappen has 219 points. Norris moved into second place with 150 overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who fell into third place with 148 points after finishing fifth.

