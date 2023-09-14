Max Verstappen hits back at Mercedes team principal dismissing his Formula One record

SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen has hit back at Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s dismissal of his Formula One record for consecutive wins and suggested his rivals might do better to draw inspiration from his achievements. Wolff said the mark was “for Wikipedia” and “not something that would be important for me” after the last race in Italy. Verstappen is the first F1 driver to win 10 in a row. Verstappen said Wolff’s comments stemmed from anger at poor results for Mercedes in Italy and described the team’s race with an expletive.

