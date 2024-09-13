Max Verstappen has a ‘monster’ to tame in Baku as Red Bull’s era of F1 dominance comes under threat

Lando Norris is only one of Max Verstappen’s problems at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The other is his own car. Verstappen needs to tame a car he’s called a “monster” to hold off Norris and defend his Formula 1 title. More broadly, the Red Bull team’s years of dominance in F1 seem to be nearing their end. Verstappen and Red Bull haven’t won any of the last six races going into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. McLaren is just eight points behind Red Bull in the constructor’s standings, so the lead could change hands in Azerbaijan.

