Max Verstappen follows up F1 title with victory in Qatar Grand Prix

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has followed up his third Formula One title with yet another race win Sunday as he eased to victory in the Qatar Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver started on pole and was comfortably ahead of the rest of the field on his way to his 14th win in 2023. Verstappen clinched the title Saturday in the sprint race. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished second and third in a double podium finish for McLaren. The two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton started behind Verstappen on the grid but collided at the first corner.

