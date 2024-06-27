Max Verstappen commits to sticking with Red Bull in 2025

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Max Verstappen has dispelled any lingering doubts about his immediate future by saying he will remain at Red Bull next season. The three-time defending Formula One champion has a contract with Red Bull through 2028. But Lewis Hamilton’s vacant seat at Mercedes come 2025 has spawned speculation about the German team attempting to lure Verstappen away. Verstappen now says that he is focused on improving the Red Bull car for next season and that means “you’re also driving for the team.”

